North Dakota football inks 16 during early signing period

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - University of North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert announced that 16 prospective student-athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning.

15 of the 16 signees are from the high school ranks, with a lone graduate transfer joining the program from Minnesota State Moorhead.

Coach Schweigert on the class: ”We are excited to have this group of young men committed and officially signed to our football program,” said Schweigert. “Throughout the recruiting process, our coaches have done an excellent job of identifying prospects that fit our team culture while filling our position needs. A great amount of time and effort was put forth building positive relationships with these individuals. This class consists of players that have performed well on the field while providing outstanding leadership for their respective teams. We look forward to their arrival on campus in 2021.”

Class Breakdown:

By State/Province: Minnesota (6), North Dakota (4), Illinois (2), Arizona (1), Kansas (1), Ontario (1), South Dakota (1)

By Position: Wide Receiver (4), Linebacker (2), Tight End (2), Offensive Line (2), Defensive Back (2), Defensive End (2), Running Back (1), Quarterback (1)

Names are listed in alphabetical order

Danny Carroll | OL | 6-2 | 255 | Overland Park, Kan. | Saint Thomas Aquinas HS

Two time first team all-state selection in Kansas … Led team with 116 pancakes as a senior … Became the first player in Saint Thomas Aquinas history to be named MVP as an offensive lineman … Named 5A Offensive Player of the Year finalist … Buck Buchanan Award finalist … Earned Simone Team honors as one of the top players in the Kansas City area … Selected as the Kansas Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Cole Davis | DB | 5-10 | 175 | Marengo, Ill. | Marengo Community HS

Played on both sides of the ball at Marengo Community HS in Illinois … Caught 87 passes for 1,281 yards and 24 touchdowns over his career at WR … Hauled in four interceptions and had five pass breakups as a DB … Earned back-to-back all-conference selections as a sophomore and junior … Member of National Honor Society.

Nathan DeMontagnac | WR | 6-3 | 180 | Mississauga, Ontario | Lorne Park Secondary School

Starred at the same program as current UND players Kyle Hergel and Quincy Vaughn … Was on the end of a Hail Mary pass from Vaughn to defeat St. Ignatius (Ohio) in what was called the biggest football win in Canadian history by the Canadian Football League … Named team MVP after his junior season … Led his team in touchdowns in both his junior and senior seasons.

Trey Feeney | QB | 6-3 | 195 | Moorhead, Minn. | Moorhead HS

Helped Moorhead finish the 2020 season as the top-ranked team in 5A … Completed 68% of his passes for 1,973 yards with 36 TDs and just one interception as a senior … Named the 2020 Prepzone Minnesota Player of the Year … Honored as a finalist for Mr. Football in Minnesota … Over his career, completed 65% of his throws for nearly 6,900 yards with 85 TDs to just 15 INTs … Added 798 rushing yards and 18 scores … Earned three straight all-district selections and back-to-back district MVP honors … His father, Kevin, played football at North Dakota State.

Jaden Feterl | LB | 6-3 | 210 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Sioux Falls Washington HS

Totaled 206 tackles over his career at linebacker … Forced four fumbles … Picked off a trio of passes … Recorded nine sacks … Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior … Named the 2020 Washington HS Junior Athlete of the Year … Helped Washington to a state title in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2018 … Named an AP Scholar Athlete … National Honor Society member … Earned the Seal of Biliteracy.

Samuel Hagen | OL | 6-6 | 300 | Fordville, N.D. | Park River Area-Fordville-Lankin HS

Named to the regional first team in back-to-back seasons on the football field … Also one of the top basketball players in the state of North Dakota … Has won back-to-back state baseball titles.

Nicholas Kupfer | WR | 6-3 | 180 | Bismarck, N.D. | Legacy HS

Passed the 1,000-yard mark for his career … Totaled 13 touchdowns over his tenure … Led the Sabres with 665 receiving yards as a senior … Earned WDA honorable mention honors as a junior.

Ethan McKenney | DE | 6-4 | 200 | Leonard, N.D. | Kindred HS

Helped Kindred HS reach the state quarterfinals twice and the semifinals two other times over his career … Played on both sides of the ball for the Vikings … Earned back-to-back all-state selections as a junior and senior … Named an honor student.

Malachi McNeal | LB | 6-0 | 220 | Waukegan, Ill. | Warren Township HS

Helped Warren Township reach the state title game as a junior … Finished with 179 career tackles … Tallied 10.5 sacks … Forced nine fumbles and recovered seven of them … Earned all-conference and all-area honors as a junior … Named to the preseason all-state team in Illinois entering his senior year … Did not compete as a senior due to COVID-19.

Jaden Norby | TE | 6-4 | 230 | Evansville, Minn. | West Central Area-Ashby

Starred on both sides of the ball for West Central Area-Ashby for four seasons … Ran for 1,308 yards and 29 TDs … Threw for 727 yards and four touchdowns … Caught 12 passes for 170 yards … Totaled 133 tackles … Racked up 8.5 TFLs … Recorded a pair of sacks and a trio of interceptions … Earned three straight all-district selections … Named the Midwest Blue District Player of the Year in 2020 … Served as team captain for two seasons … Selected to the academic all-district team in three straight years … Reached the section final in 2020 before season was halted due to COVID-19.

Edmund Ocansey | DB | 6-1 | 165 | Champlin, Minn. | Champlin Park HS

Finished his career with 55 total tackles as a defensive back … Forced nine fumbles … Hauled in six interceptions and scored four touchdowns in his career … Named to the all-conference team as a junior … Earned academic honors as a senior.

Damien Owns | WR | 6-1 | 175 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Notre Dame Prep

Played both sides of the ball and was a return specialist for the Saints … Had 12 catches and a score over three games as a senior prior to a season-ending injury … Named to the all-region team as a junior at WR … Hauled in 36 balls for 599 yards and seven TDs in his junior season … Added nearly 500 return yards.

Jake Richter | WR | 6-4 | 215 | Detroit Lakes, Minn. | Minnesota State Moorhead

Led MSUM in receiving yards and touchdowns as a junior with 1,113 yards and 10 scores … Earned All-NSIC North First Team honors after his junior year … Had a career-high 13 grabs for 234 yards and two TDs in a win over Bemidji State during the 2018 season … Selected to the All-Super Region 4 Second Team in 2018 … Battled back from injury in 2019 to earn All-NSIC North Second Team honors … Caught 25 passes for 520 yards and four touchdowns … Led the Dragons with 20.8 yards per catch as a senior … Earned All-NSIC Academic honors in three straight seasons … Selected to the Dean’s List seven times.

Noah Schaffner | TE | 6-5 | 210 | Bismarck, N.D. | Century HS

Starred at quarterback for the top team in North Dakota in back-to-back seasons … Helped the Patriots win two straight state titles without losing a game … Earned all-state honors at quarterback as a senior … Threw for over 700 yards and nine scores … Added over 500 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground.

Casey Schultz | DE | 6-4 | 230 | Caledonia, Minn. | Caledonia HS

Was the defensive anchor for one of the top teams in Minnesota … Helped the Warriors win 71 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and second-longest streak in Minnesota state history … Recorded 14 tackles and a pick-6 in a shorted senior season … Also played offensive line for the Warriors … Earned all-conference honors as a junior … Named an honorable mention at the state level in 2019.

Gaven Ziebarth | RB | 6-0 | 215 | Cambridge, Minn. | Cambridge-Isanti HS

Rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in just seven games in 2020 due to COVID-19 … Helped the Bluejackets reach state in his sophomore season … Earned second-team all-state honors as a senior … Named to back-to-back all-district teams … Selected to the KARE-11 All-Metro Team … Also plays hockey, baseball and runs track.

