NDSU Women Storm Back to Down Fighting Hawks 74-67

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State women’s basketball team never led in regulation but tied the game late before defeating North Dakota 74-67 in overtime of a non-conference game Wednesday night at the Scheels Center.

NDSU improved to 4-1 on the year, while the Fighting Hawks dropped to 0-5 on the season. The Bison will close the non-conference portion of the schedule on Monday at Kansas. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Bison 1660.

Ryan Cobbins led the Bison with a season-high 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for her first career double-double. Heaven Hamling added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Reneya Hopkins had a career-high 13 points, while Emily Dietz added seven rebounds. Abby Schulte had two steals. Sophomore transfer Kadie Deaton became eligible at 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday when the NCAA passed a blanket waiver allowing transfers to play this season. She tallied six points and two rebounds in 14 minutes in her first outing as a Bison.

Julia Fleecs led the Fighting Hawks with 21 points, while Megan Zander added 20. NDSU was 21-of-65 (32.3%) from the floor and 6-of-18 from 3-point range. The Bison were 0-for-16 in the first quarter. North Dakota was 20-of-56 (35.7%) from the field and 2-of-13 (15.4%) from downtown. The Bison were 26-of-31 (83.9%) at the free-throw line, while North Dakota was 25-of-35 (71.4%). The Bison held the Fighting Hawks to just one field goal for the final 9:09 of the fourth quarter and overtime. NDSU led for just 4:23.

The Fighting Hawks led 58-48 with 4:10 to play. A layup by Hopkins with 1:16 to play cut the lead to 60-57. Hamling hit a pair of free throws with :47 left to make it a one-possession game at 61-59. After getting a stop on the defensive end, Hopkins hit two free throws with :14 left to force overtime at 61-61. The Fighting Hawks took a 62-61 lead with 4:39 left in the extra frame, but a jumper by Deaton with 4:23 left gave NDSU the lead for good. North Dakota would not score again until :42 left, as the Bison had built up a 10 point lead.

