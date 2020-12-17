NDSU Health Professions students help administer COVID-19 vaccine to region’s frontline healthcare workers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 190 North Dakota State University students in nursing and in pharmacy are part of history while gaining practical experience.

Students are helping healthcare systems across the region to efficiently administer COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers and will continue to assist in giving vaccinations over the next several months. These upper-level students have all received training to administer vaccines and are supervised by faculty members in the clinics.

On Wednesday, it was a monumental day for NDSU Nursing at Sanford Health students in Bismarck. NDSU nursing students were the first educational partner to assist in administering the COVID-19 vaccination to frontline workers in Bismarck.

In Fargo, NDSU pharmacy and nursing students are assisting Essentia Health and Sanford Health in providing vaccinations quickly to frontline healthcare workers.

“I participated because there is a tremendous amount of hope being given with this vaccine. As a pharmacy student, I can help to distribute that hope,” said Martin McNichols, fourth year pharmacy student at NDSU. “As the night went on yesterday [during the vaccination clinic], people seemed more and more upbeat, setting a possible end to this pandemic and defeat of this virus.”

The camaraderie of the events is palpable, according to McNichols, providing a boost in overall morale. “Vaccinations are important to prevent diseases that can be prevented…. To protect both ourselves and others,” said McNichols.

“NDSU’s Healthcare Professions students that are helping the people and the state in this manner truly embody our land grant mission,” said Charles D. Peterson, dean of the College of Health Professions at NDSU. “Our students are gaining unprecedented experience in a variety of ways during this pandemic. Such adaptability and resiliency will help them throughout their future professional careers.”

