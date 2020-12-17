Minnesota Department of Transportation launches “Name a Snowplow” contest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s help in naming its new snowplows.

The agency says they’re seeking creative, witty and fun names as part of a new effort to name eight snowplows in the agency’s fleet – one snowplow for each MnDOT district in the state.

Name ideas can be submitted on the MnDOT website. The submission form will be open until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, and all Minnesotans are invited to participate.

In February, MnDOT plans to share some of the best name ideas and invite the public to vote on their favorites. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

