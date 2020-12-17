JMU football adds Class of 2021 recruits during early signing period
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program officially added 12 Class of 2021 recruits Wednesday during college football’s early National Signing Day.
“We are very pleased with this class, and I would like to thank our assistant coaches and everyone involved in this recruiting process for their efforts,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti via press release. “JMU is an incredibly strong brand, and I believe the 2021 class will be a credit to the institution on and off the field.”
JMU Football Class of 2021 Early Recruiting Class
12 players (Six Offense, Six Defense)
Positional Breakdown
-Offense: 1 Quarterback, 3 Offensive Linemen, 1 Tight End, 1 Wide Receiver
-Defense: 1 Defensive Lineman, 3 Linebackers , 2 Safeties
Geographic Breakdown
Virginia: 8
Maryland: 3
New Jersey: 1
JMU Football Class of 2021 Recruits - Early Signing Period
Josh Toner - Offensive Line - 6′3″, 320 lbs
Marlton, New Jersey (Cherokee High School)
Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit
Matt Binkowski - Linebacker - 6′1″, 230 lbs
Haymarket, VA (Battlefield High School)
Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit
Billy Atkins - Quarterback - 6′1″, 200 lbs
Baltimore, MD (Mount Saint Joseph High School)
Rivals Ranking: N/A
Zach Horton - Tight End - 6′4″, 250 lbs
Roanoke, VA (Lord Botetourt High School)
Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit
Matei Fitz - Defensive Line - 6′2″, 265 lbs
Leesburg, VA (Tuscarora High School)
Rivals Ranking: N/A
Messiah Russell - Safety - 6′2″, 187 lbs
Newport News, VA (Warwick High School)
Rivals Ranking: N/A
Jaelin Montgomery - Offensive Line - 6′4″, 315 lbs
Prince George, VA (Prince George High School)
Rivals Ranking: N/A
Jailin Walker - Linebacker - 6′2″, 194 lbs
Henrico, VA (Varina High School)
Rivals Ranking: N/A
Skylar Martin - Linebacker - 6′3″, 230 lbs
Ashburn, VA (Stone Bridge High School)
Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit
Scott Hummel - Offensive Line - 6′4″, 310 lbs
Frederick, MD (Linganore High School)
Rivals Ranking: 2-star recruit
Maxwell James - Wide Receiver - 6′3″, 190 lbs
Burke, VA (Lake Braddock Secondary School)
Rivals Ranking: N/A
Kyle Holmes - Safety - 6′0″, 190 lbs
Bowie, MD (Gonzaga College High School)
Rivals Ranking: 2-star recruit
