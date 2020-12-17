JMU football adds Class of 2021 recruits during early signing period

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program officially added 12 Class of 2021 recruits Wednesday during college football’s early National Signing Day.

“We are very pleased with this class, and I would like to thank our assistant coaches and everyone involved in this recruiting process for their efforts,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti via press release. “JMU is an incredibly strong brand, and I believe the 2021 class will be a credit to the institution on and off the field.”

JMU Football Class of 2021 Early Recruiting Class

12 players (Six Offense, Six Defense)

Positional Breakdown

-Offense: 1 Quarterback, 3 Offensive Linemen, 1 Tight End, 1 Wide Receiver

-Defense: 1 Defensive Lineman, 3 Linebackers , 2 Safeties

Geographic Breakdown

Virginia: 8

Maryland: 3

New Jersey: 1

JMU Football Class of 2021 Recruits - Early Signing Period

Josh Toner - Offensive Line - 6′3″, 320 lbs

Marlton, New Jersey (Cherokee High School)

Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit

Matt Binkowski - Linebacker - 6′1″, 230 lbs

Haymarket, VA (Battlefield High School)

Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit

Billy Atkins - Quarterback - 6′1″, 200 lbs

Baltimore, MD (Mount Saint Joseph High School)

Rivals Ranking: N/A

Zach Horton - Tight End - 6′4″, 250 lbs

Roanoke, VA (Lord Botetourt High School)

Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit

Matei Fitz - Defensive Line - 6′2″, 265 lbs

Leesburg, VA (Tuscarora High School)

Rivals Ranking: N/A

Messiah Russell - Safety - 6′2″, 187 lbs

Newport News, VA (Warwick High School)

Rivals Ranking: N/A

Jaelin Montgomery - Offensive Line - 6′4″, 315 lbs

Prince George, VA (Prince George High School)

Rivals Ranking: N/A

Jailin Walker - Linebacker - 6′2″, 194 lbs

Henrico, VA (Varina High School)

Rivals Ranking: N/A

Skylar Martin - Linebacker - 6′3″, 230 lbs

Ashburn, VA (Stone Bridge High School)

Rivals Ranking: 3-star recruit

Scott Hummel - Offensive Line - 6′4″, 310 lbs

Frederick, MD (Linganore High School)

Rivals Ranking: 2-star recruit

Maxwell James - Wide Receiver - 6′3″, 190 lbs

Burke, VA (Lake Braddock Secondary School)

Rivals Ranking: N/A

Kyle Holmes - Safety - 6′0″, 190 lbs

Bowie, MD (Gonzaga College High School)

Rivals Ranking: 2-star recruit

