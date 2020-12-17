Advertisement

Gov. Burgum will wait turn to get coronavirus vaccine

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(KFYR-TV)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he will wait his turn in line to get a coronavirus vaccination.

The 64-year-old Republican governor told a Fargo-area chamber of commerce panel on a videoconference this week that he will be “way down the line” when it comes to his eligibility.

North Dakota’s initial doses of the vaccine began arriving on Monday.

The limited supply is prioritized for frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

North Dakota health officials have said the vaccine is not expected to be available to the general public until spring.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash
UPDATE: One person killed in crash on I-29 in Fargo
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into the Coffee Hut
Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into business
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison
Emanuel Garza
One person of interest in Budget Inn homicide case located

Latest News

Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S....
Report: Native American women, girls suffer more violence
Walz to reopen Minnesota elementary schools amid shutdown
The Fargo Police is warning the community about sex offender Steven Gibson.
Fargo Police warn of high-risk sex offender in city
Valley Today
Valley Today -Dec. 17th 2020