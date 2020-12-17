Advertisement

Fargo Police warn of high-risk sex offender in city

The Fargo Police is warning the community about sex offender Steven Gibson.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Police Department is warning the community about a high-risk sex offender living on the north side of the city.

50-year-old Steven Gibson is living at 123 15th St. N. That address is about three blocks away from Unicorn Park.

Gibson is convicted of child neglect and solicitation of gross sexual imposition. Police say Gibson persuaded a woman to sexually assault a 1-year-old child in Burleigh County.

High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

