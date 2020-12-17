Advertisement

East Grand Forks diner defying governor’s order, opens for dine-in service

“I’ll sit in jail as long as my employees are taken care of.”
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Another East Grand Forks restaurant opened their doors today defying Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order against dine-in services at bars and restaurants.

The order went into effect back in mid-November, but today Walz extended the restrictions through the holiday season.

A bustling kitchen and dining room have been music to Joe Bushaw’s ears Wednesday. He says Joe’s Diner’s first day back open in almost a month has come with long wait times and kind customers.

“People are being extremely generous today with the tips and the good words,” Bushaw said.

“Good job, Joe! I’m glad you’re open!” a customer yelled at Bushaw as he walked by.

Despite being relatively new to town and opening in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, Bushaw says business had been good. However, he says when Walz shut them down last month, his diner went from making five to eight thousand dollars a day to just fifty.

“Breakfast food does not sell as a to-go as well as other places do. Nobody wants leathery pancakes or slimy eggs or soggy toast. How do I pay my three or five thousand dollar electricity bill on $50 a day?” Bushaw said.

He says his employees couldn’t file for unemployment and says businesses on the North Dakota side of the river aren’t hiring.

“My employees were telling me they didn’t have money for rent, for their electric bill, they didn’t have money for their phone bill,” he said.

Bushaw says that was the last straw.

“My employees are my number one. I’m here for them. When I can’t help them in anyway, it hurts,” he said.

He says he already received a call from Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today, who he says threatened to fine him $25,000 per day or for every hour he remains open.

“She also did bring up the fact that if I do stay open the state of Minnesota will sue me for any money I made while I am open,” Bushaw said.

Bushaw says he is standing strong. He says it’s his constitutional right to be open and will fight against the State of Minnesota as long as he can.

“The judge would have to close me,” Bushaw said. “I’ll sit in jail as long as my employees are taken care of.”

Bushaw says since he opened in August, none of his employees or customers have tested positive for COVID-19. He says his diner has extra cleaning precautions in place, have tables six feet apart and requires masks when not eating or drinking.

