43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old

Emmitt Klein
Emmitt Klein(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for raping a 12-year-old in 2019.

Bismarck police say Emmitt Klein was staying with the victims family and had set up a tent in the backyard in the spring of 2019.

The victim’s father had found messages on her computer in December 2020, stating she had been raped by Klein. He reported the incident to police.

When interviewed by police, the 12-year-victim told officers she and Klein were in the tent, when he gave her some chocolate. She told investigators, she remembered feeling numb and not being able to move. Police say Klein then raped the 12-year-old in the tent.

According to the affidavit, Klein continued to feed the victim the chocolate while he raped her.

The victim told police this happened on two occasions, but couldn’t remember the details of the second incident.

According to the affidavit, the victim had kicked Klein in the ankle at one point. The injury was severe enough that Klein had to see a doctor. Police confirmed with the victims father, Klein had went to a doctor for a broken ankle.

During an interview, Klein denied having sexual contact with the victim and said he had went to the doctor, but couldn’t remember which one, and said it wasn’t for his ankle.

Klein is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition. His bond is set at $500,000.

Court documents say Klein is from West Fargo. The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center has his residence listed as Bismarck.

