381 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 381 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,204 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 89 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.97 percent.

There are now 2,984 active cases in North Dakota, with 148 patients hospitalized.

