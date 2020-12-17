Advertisement

381 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 381 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,204 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 89 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.97 percent.

There are now 2,984 active cases in North Dakota, with 148 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash
UPDATE: One person killed in crash on I-29 in Fargo
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into the Coffee Hut
Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into business
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

MnDOT’s inaugural Name a Snowplow contest
Minnesota Department of Transportation launches “Name a Snowplow” contest
2,775 new Covid cases, 83 more deaths in Minnesota
West Fargo Police Department starts off this month wearing pink patches to raise awareness for...
$1,000 check presented to Sanford Health from Pink Patch Project
Starting Saturday, you can start going back to your favorite bars and restaurants with...
MN Announces Next Steps in 'Pause' On Covid Restrictions