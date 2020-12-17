$1,000 check presented to Sanford Health from Pink Patch Project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department, in partnership with Sandy’s Donuts, will present a $1,000 check to the Sanford Health Foundation Edith Sanford Breast Initiative.

This money was raised by selling the department’s limited-edition pink patches throughout the month of October.

“This is the third year the West Fargo Police Department participated in the Pink Patch Project, and we are happy to say we hit our goal,” said Denis Otterness, Chief of the West Fargo Police Department. “With the support of the community purchasing these pink patches, we are able to help those who are affected by breast cancer.”

Since the launch of the Pink Patch Project, the West Fargo Police Department and Sandy’s Donuts have raised $7,974 by selling the commemorative patches.

All of the proceeds stay local.

“These donations help improve access to comprehensive breast care and collaboration between researchers, physicians, and patients to advance a shared goal of finding cures,” said Emily Jones, Development Officer of the Sanford Health Foundation. “Thank you to the West Fargo Police Department, Sandy’s Donuts and the community for participating in such a great cause.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

In 2017, the latest year for which data is available, the CDC shows that 543 breast cancer cases were reported in North Dakota.

