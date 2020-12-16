Advertisement

One person of interest in Budget Inn homicide case located

Emanuel Garza
Emanuel Garza(Grand Forks Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One of the men who was named a person of interest in a homicide case has been located.

Grand Forks Police says Emanuel Garza was found in Moorhead and arrested on unrelated warrants.

However, the police is still looking for Vincent Villarreal who was also identified as a person of interest in this case.

Vincent Villarreal
Vincent Villarreal(Grand Forks Police)

If you know where he is, contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:

Call: 701-746-1000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

