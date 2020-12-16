North Dakota Medical Expense Assistance Program now closed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Medical Expense Assistance Program (MEAP) is now closed.

The application window was supposed to end on Sunday, but it closed on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. because of the overwhelming response. This program provides assistance with medical expenses to support first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can view our original story here.

Contact MEAP Hotline at meap@nd.gov or 701-328-6004 with questions.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.