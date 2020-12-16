Advertisement

North Dakota Medical Expense Assistance Program now closed

This program provides assistance with medical expenses to support first responders and...
This program provides assistance with medical expenses to support first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.(KFYR-TV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Medical Expense Assistance Program (MEAP) is now closed.

The application window was supposed to end on Sunday, but it closed on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. because of the overwhelming response. This program provides assistance with medical expenses to support first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can view our original story here.

Contact MEAP Hotline at meap@nd.gov or 701-328-6004 with questions.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash
UPDATE: One person killed in crash on I-29 in Fargo
Valley News Live
Another EGF Restaurant Defying Governor’s Order
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Man caught on camera trying to steal an ATM
Authorities need help identifying a suspected ATM thief

Latest News

Miikawawdizi Needham
Bemidji Police need public’s help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Gov. Doug Burgum News Conference
11:00AM Webstream - Burgum, NDDoH to hold press briefing today on COVID-19 pandemic
Over 120 businesses in Minnesota reopening their doors against the Governor's orders. Two of...
MN Businesses Denying Governor's Orders; Two Opening In Clay County
Weather - Valley Today Weather - December 16
Weather - Valley Today Weather - December 16