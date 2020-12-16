Advertisement

NDT - Comfort Keepers

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash
UPDATE: One person killed in crash on I-29 in Fargo
Valley News Live
Another EGF Restaurant Defying Governor’s Order
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Man caught on camera trying to steal an ATM
Authorities need help identifying a suspected ATM thief

Latest News

Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into the Coffee Hut
Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into business
Homeland Security Examines Irregularities In 2020 Election
Coronavirus
304 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths in North Dakota
MN COVID
2,279 new Covid cases, 92 more deaths in Minnesota
The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating the Chevrolet...
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle involved in robbery