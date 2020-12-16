Advertisement

MN Passes Relief Bill, COVID Therapies Show Positive Results

By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MN passed a relief bill aimed at the small businesses that have been financially hurt by the Governor’s executive orders mandating closings and limitations. Meanwhile, studies involving COVID therapies and prophylactics have had very strong positive results, which raises the question, why are vaccines being pushed so much?

