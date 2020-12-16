Advertisement

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle involved in robbery

The vehicle is a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with a broken tail light.
The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating the Chevrolet...
The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating the Chevrolet Avalanche in the picture(Hubbard County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a vehicle that was involved in a robbery.

Police say the vehicle was involved in a theft and burglary in White Oak Township on Frostbite Road. According to the security footage snapshot provided by police, the theft occurred at around 5 a.m. on December 14th.

The vehicle is a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck. Police say it will have a broken tail light, which happened during the incident.

If you have any information on the location of the vehicle or any possible suspects, you’re asked to call (218) 732-3331 and reference case #20013281.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash
UPDATE: One person killed in crash on I-29 in Fargo
Valley News Live
Another EGF Restaurant Defying Governor’s Order
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Man caught on camera trying to steal an ATM
Authorities need help identifying a suspected ATM thief

Latest News

Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into the Coffee Hut
Fergus Falls Police looking for woman who broke into business
Homeland Security Examines Irregularities In 2020 Election
Coronavirus
304 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths in North Dakota
MN COVID
2,279 new Covid cases, 92 more deaths in Minnesota