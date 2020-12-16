Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle involved in robbery

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a vehicle that was involved in a robbery.

Police say the vehicle was involved in a theft and burglary in White Oak Township on Frostbite Road. According to the security footage snapshot provided by police, the theft occurred at around 5 a.m. on December 14th.

The vehicle is a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck. Police say it will have a broken tail light, which happened during the incident.

If you have any information on the location of the vehicle or any possible suspects, you’re asked to call (218) 732-3331 and reference case #20013281.

