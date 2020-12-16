Advertisement

Gov. Walz Announces Restrictions, Addresses Business Defiance

Gov. Walz announces new guidelines
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - Gov. Tim Walz announced changes to the restrictions in his executive orders with changes to individual groups as well as businesses. He also responded to Chris’ questions about a return-to-school timeline and defiant businesses.

Defiant Businesses: https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/posts/2777159852547928

Timeline for Schools: https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/posts/2777160539214526

Today, Gov. Walz announced new guidelines. Here is a summary of the rules. - Producer AJ

Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

