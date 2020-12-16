Gov. Walz announces next steps in COVID-19 response

Minn. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s next steps in the battle against COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. It includes bringing elementary students back full time and opening outdoor dining for bars and restaurants.

Gov. Walz’s four-week-dial-back plan was set to expire Friday. Walz says he’s extending the closure of indoor dinning through the holidays, adding Minnesotans have to do their part to help continue to drive COVID-19 numbers down.

“COVID has hit those activities that are indoor seated or standing activities that involve extended periods of time without a mask on with people not in your family,” Walz says. “That is the description of a bar, a restaurant, a music venue, any of those things.”

While indoor dining will stay closed, Walz plans to reopen schools for young children. He updated the Safe Learning Plan to allow elementary schools across the state to start in-person learning on Jan. 18, 2021 if they choose to do so. Mitigation measures must be put in place, including offering regular testing and requiring staff to wear face masks.

Walz will allow bars and restaurants to have outdoor dining with 50% capacity or up to 100 people.

Gyms and fitness studios will open back up with 25% capacity or up to 100 people, but masks and social distancing of 12 ft. will be required. Youth sports and group fitness classes will start again on Jan. 4 with new guidance.

Outdoor entertainment spaces will also be allowed at 25% capacity. Indoor entertainment will be closed until at least Jan. 11.

”With all this work we’ve done, we’re still reporting 92 deaths of our neighbors and our fellow Minnesotans today,” Walz says. “That’s the reality we’re in. We’ve lost more Minnesotans in a six-day period than we lose on our highways in any given year.”

Indoor social gatherings continue to not be recommended but “Minnesotans may gather inside with one other household up to 10 people,” guidelines state. If outside, social gatherings may include two additional households, and up to 15 people starting Dec. 19. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

The Governor is receiving push back on the extended order from hospitality and local business owners who vow to open their doors regardless of the mandate.

”All of those things are to bring an end to this long, dark winter of COVID-19,” Walz says. “Rest assured, this pandemic will end. This pandemic is starting to transfer, but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

On Monday, the legislature passed a 216-million-dollar COVID-19 relief package, which includes aid to impacted businesses and an extension on unemployment insurance.

It will be distributed as follows:

$100 million in direct aid to restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers

Grants will range from $10,000 to $35,000 depending on number of employees

$14 million in direct grants to movie theaters and convention centers

$102 million to counties to be given to small businesses, nonprofits and live theater operations

The unemployment benefits will only kick in if Congress fails to act before federal jobless benefits expire Dec. 26.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.