COVID Vaccine Questions Answered: Which vaccine is better? Can I be required to get it?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pfizer vaccine is being administered at hundreds of locations across the country with Moderna expected to be approved for use soon.

Health leaders say right now both vaccines are very similar.

“It’s great to see they both have very high efficacy, very similar efficacies,” Jesse Breidenbach, Sanford Health senior executive director of pharmacy, said.

Pfizer tested to have a 95% efficacy rate. Moderna around 94%.

Both use messenger RNA technology, meaning they’re made up of similar proteins, and both are administered in two doses.

The biggest difference right now is how they are stored, experts saying Moderna is easier to work with.

“It doesn’t require as cold of storage, and we also have 30 days to work with it in the refrigerator after we remove it from the freezer,” Breidenbach said. “With the Pfizer vaccine, it has to have that extremely cold storage, and then it only has a five-day shelf life in the refrigerator.”

Healthcare workers at both Sanford Health and Essentia Health are currently being “highly encouraged” to get the coronavirus vaccine. It is not required.

However, Attorney Vanessa Lystad says while there is no official guidance released on COVID vaccines at this time, employers do have the right to make vaccinations mandatory.

“There’s no guidance from the EEOC specifically related to COVID-19, but the EEOC has issued guidance previously requiring the flu vaccine,” Lystad said. “I anticipate there will probably be a similar guidance.”

She says employers can choose to require vaccines if it’s necessary for keeping their business going.

“It’s probably case-by-case analysis, but I think with how COVID is transmitted, it’s probably going to be a business necessity there for any kind of face-to-face interactions,” Lystad said.

There does have to be exceptions if there is a disability that prevents you from getting the vaccine or religious beliefs. Lystad says this is the current guidance for other vaccine requirements.

According to the latest Gallup poll, 58% of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine. The largest concern from those polled is the rushed timeline of the vaccine.

