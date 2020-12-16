Cat shocked by Christmas lights, Moorhead mom seeking funds

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A Moorhead mother is warning the public about what happened to her cat after chewing on Christmas lights. The woman said her kitty was electrocuted and desperately needed to find the funds for her surgery tomorrow.

“We saw a big spark, and our cat run into the bedroom,” said Moorhead cat mom Holly Cousins.

Cousins said she’s had cats her whole life and never thought something like this would happen from holiday decor.

“Her ears are mostly dead, and they have to remove them tomorrow,” said Cousins.

The mother said her one-year-old kitty Honey was shocked from chewing on Christmas lights, and she’s now scrambling to make the funds for Thursday’s surgery.

“It just been really stressful trying to come up with the money rides to get there to the vet and everything, it’s hard,” said Cousins.

She started a GoFundMe and raised over $1300 for the tabby cat so far.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated already, and it’s really appreciated,” said Cousins.

“You never know what they’re going to do,” said Jim Gompf.

Jim Gompf, president of Gompf Displays in Fargo, does holiday displays for people all over the valley and warns that animals can be attracted to bright lights.

“Sometimes there’s animals,” said Gompf. “A cat sometimes will jump in the tree. They can mess around with the wires, some of them bite wires, and dogs do too. I think I’d have the tree turned off.”

Cousins hopes you learn from her experience with Honey.

“Just try to keep your cats out of your tree, maybe turn them; some off every once in a while when you’re around it. Make sure they’re not chewing on any wires,” said Cousins.

After doing a quick Amazon search, we found out you can buy safe “cat repellent spray” to keep areas “pet-proof” for about $20.

