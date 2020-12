FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Chairman of the Cass County Board of Commissioners, Chad Peterson, is seeking support for the proposed local and state funding that may be part of a COVID relief package. The Senate is set to adjourn for Christmas break on December 18th so negotiations are taking place at a fever pitch.

Chairman of the Cass County Board of Commissioners, Chad Peterson, is ready for a COVID relief package. Here's what he hopes is included... - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.