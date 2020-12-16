Advertisement

Bemidji Police need public’s help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Miikawawdizi Needham was last seen in the 500 block of Justice Rd NW on Tuesday around 8:30pm.
Miikawawdizi Needham
Miikawawdizi Needham(Valley News Live)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old girl.

Miikawawdizi Needham was last seen in the 500 block of Justice Rd NW on Tuesday around 8:30pm.

Through their investigation, it appears that Miikawawdizi left the area voluntarily.

At this point in the investigation this does not appear to be suspicious.

Miikawawdizi is 5′8″ tall, 150lbs with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

Miikawawdizi is believed to be wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt. The color is unknown.

Miikawawdizi has no identifying characteristics other than she wears clear framed glasses.

Miikawawdizi may be in the Nymore or Red Lake area.

Anyone with information regarding Miikawawdizi’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

