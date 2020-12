Another EGF Restaurant Defying Governor’s Order

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ANOTHER AREA RESTAURANT IS DEFYING MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM WALZ’S ORDER AND RE-OPENING EARLY.

JOE’S DINER IN EAST GRAND FORKS POSTED ON FACEBOOK THAT IT IS RE-OPENING AT 7 O’CLOCK TOMORROW MORNING.

THEY SAY THEY’LL BE TAKING ALL NECESSARY C-D-C PRECAUTIONS; BUT WITHOUT REOPENING, THEY WON’T MAKE IT IF THE GOVERNOR EXTENDS HIS LATEST ROUND OF SHUTDOWNS. HE’S EXPECTED TO MAKE THAT MOVE TOMORROW.

THE BOARDWALK BAR AND GRILL IN EAST GRAND FORKS WAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED TODAY PENDING A COURT APPEARANCE DUE TO RE-OPENING EARLY 6 DAYS AGO.

AN ONLINE FUNDRAISER FOR THE RESTAURANT’S LEGAL FEES HAS RAISED NEARLY 16-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

VALLEY NEWS LIVE HAS LEARNED SEVERAL MORE AREA RESTAURANTS MAY BE FOLLOWING SUIT. STICK WITH US FOR THE LATEST, ON AIR AND ONLINE.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.