304 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 304 new cases of COVID-19 along with 24 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,194 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 72 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.37 percent.

There are now 2,956 active cases in North Dakota, with 160 patients hospitalized.

