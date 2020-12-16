11:00AM Webstream - Burgum, NDDoH to hold press briefing today on COVID-19 pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 16, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. Guest speakers will include Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Program Director; Dr. Joshua Wynne, the state’s chief health strategist and dean of the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Dr. Joan Connell, NDDoH field medical officer.

