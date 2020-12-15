Advertisement

Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people involved in the June 2020 killing of 33-year-old Richard Stephen have now been sentenced.

Court records show 31-year-old Cameron Charles St. Claire will spend the next 15 years behind bars for second-degree murder for the June 4 murder.

34-year-old Erin Sundby was sentenced to four months in jail for attacking the victim’s girlfriend, and received credit for time served.

According to court documents, the deadly altercation began when Stephen’s girlfriend was being cat called from a vehicle.

As she continued walking inside her Moorhead apartment building, Stephen’s girlfriend was reportedly attacked by Sundby and Stephen was beaten by two men, one of them St. Claire.

Stephen later died at a local hospital.

