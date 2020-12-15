The show must go on: Concordia Christmas Concert goes virtual
Published: Dec. 15, 2020
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Concordia Christmas Concert is a staple for the holiday season, and you can still get your choral Christmas fix during a pandemic.
Concordia College released a short video of its upcoming “Sun of Justice, Reveal the Dawn” concert featuring “Away in a Manager” by the Concordia Choir and Concordia College Percussion Studio Ensemble. You’ll notice the musicians are masked up and distanced to follow COVID-19 safety protocol.
The entire concert will be released virtually on Friday, Dec. 18. You can stream it for FREE from Dec. 18-27 at the link right here.
