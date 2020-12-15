Advertisement

The show must go on: Concordia Christmas Concert goes virtual

Concordia College
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Concordia Christmas Concert is a staple for the holiday season, and you can still get your choral Christmas fix during a pandemic.

Concordia College released a short video of its upcoming “Sun of Justice, Reveal the Dawn” concert featuring “Away in a Manager” by the Concordia Choir and Concordia College Percussion Studio Ensemble. You’ll notice the musicians are masked up and distanced to follow COVID-19 safety protocol.

“Away in a Manger” - PREVIEW from the 2020 Concordia Christmas Concert

Enjoy this preview from the 2020 virtual Concordia Christmas Concert, "Sun of Justice, Reveal the Dawn." “Away in a Manger” arr. Mack Wilberg, Lisa Rogers, and Richard Gipson Performed by The Concordia Choir and Concordia College Percussion Studio Ensemble, conducted by Dr. David Eyler. Register for the FREE virtual concert streaming Dec. 18-27: ✨ www.concordiachristmas.com

Posted by Concordia College on Monday, December 14, 2020

The entire concert will be released virtually on Friday, Dec. 18. You can stream it for FREE from Dec. 18-27 at the link right here.

