Missing man found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Charles Ahrens was found by law enforcement in Richland County.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a man from Hankinson, North Dakota.

85-year-old Charles Ahrens was last seen on December 14th, at noon leaving his home.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has short grey hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a 2018 Brown Kia Optima with the North Dakota license 720 CNM.

Mr Ahrens was supposed to be in Fargo to meet a friend, he is believed to be wearing a baseball cap and a red Peterbilt jacket.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl at 701-642-7777.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5-1-1 and here.

