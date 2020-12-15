Advertisement

Retired Moorhead Police K9 passes away

Moorhead PD's Retired K9 Unit Milo passes away.
Dec. 15, 2020
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Moorhead Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime K9 partner.

Officers say Milo passed away unexpectedly this past weekend.

He was a retired K9.

K9 Milo became part of Moorhead Police Department in 2011, where he was partnered with Officer Lien for 3 years.

In 2014, Officer Brannan was paired with K9 Milo where they were partnered for 5 years in the department and they continued their time together as Milo joined the Brannan family after retirement.

Moorhead Police Dept. Facebook Post:

We are sad to share the news of the passing of Moorhead PD’s Retired K9 Unit Milo.

Our thoughts are with the Brannan family as they grieve the loss of partner and friend.

