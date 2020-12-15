Retired Moorhead Police K9 passes away

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Moorhead Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime K9 partner.

Officers say Milo passed away unexpectedly this past weekend.

He was a retired K9.

K9 Milo became part of Moorhead Police Department in 2011, where he was partnered with Officer Lien for 3 years.

In 2014, Officer Brannan was paired with K9 Milo where they were partnered for 5 years in the department and they continued their time together as Milo joined the Brannan family after retirement.

Moorhead Police Dept. Facebook Post:

Our thoughts are with the Brannan family as they grieve the loss of partner and friend.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.