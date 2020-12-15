Polk County Sheriff’s Office says multiple propane tanks reported stolen

POLK COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there are thefts targeting 20-30lb propane thanks around the region.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging you to secure your property to keep these thefts from happening. As people are winterizing their lake cabins, make sure to secure any propane tanks that might be left outside, along with any fish houses that are left on the lake.

