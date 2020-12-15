Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says multiple propane tanks reported stolen

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there are thefts target 20-30lb propane thanks around the...
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there are thefts target 20-30lb propane thanks around the region.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there are thefts targeting 20-30lb propane thanks around the region.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging you to secure your property to keep these thefts from happening. As people are winterizing their lake cabins, make sure to secure any propane tanks that might be left outside, along with any fish houses that are left on the lake.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday
Knife wielding man gets tased multiple times before being placed under arrest
Fire and paw prints graphic.
Pet dies in Fargo apartment fire
COVID vaccine
First in the Red River Valley to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Coronavirus
340 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in North Dakota
2,340 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths in Minnesota
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Duluth PD
Duluth Police Departments accepts $899,055 grant for helping those heal from addiction