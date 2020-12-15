Advertisement

North Dakota native Olson finishes 2nd at U.S. Women’s Open

Amy Olson chips onto the first green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf...
Amy Olson chips onto the first green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament in Houston, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A Lim Kim made a U.S. Women’s Open debut she won’t forget.

The 25-year-old South Korean birdied her last three holes and tied the record for the largest comeback to win the biggest event in women’s golf. That makes nine South Korean winners in the last 13 years at the U.S Women’s Open.

Kim won by one shot over Amy Olson and Jin Young Ko in frigid weather at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The Women’s Open concluded Monday because of rain.

