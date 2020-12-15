Advertisement

MSUM, UND Commencement ceremonies to be held virtually

(KBTX)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead and the University of North Dakota will be honoring its Fall 2020 graduates in a virtual ceremony.

MSUM’s ceremonies will be on December 17-18th and differents times are slotted for the different colleges:

Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. | MSUM College of Arts and Humanities

Thursday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. | MSUM College of Business, Analytics & Communication

Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. | MSUM College of Education & Human Services

Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. | MSUM College of Science, Health, and the Environment

Find more details and the link to stream the ceremonies here.

UND’s virtual commencement ceremony will take place on December 18th at 1:00 p.m. You can find more information here.

North Dakota State University’s commencement ceremony will take place on December 18th at 10 a.m., and can be viewed at NDSU’s commencement website.

