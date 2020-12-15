Local service industry workers looking for city, federal financial help in 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A lineless West Acres Dairy Queen the week before Christmas is what General Manager Teri Ell says is the sad reality of running a business in a pandemic. She says her store’s customer traffic is down at least fifty percent.

“We still have a job, and we’re still working, but for some people, 50% of our income was lost!” Ell said.

Ell says she also only has about half the amount of workers she normally would, and says most of them are working fewer hours, with little to no tips or bonuses.

“We’re helping out the owners, but who’s helping out the people who actually work at these restaurants?” Ell said.

She says while she’s grateful the City of Fargo is helping out local bar and restaurant owners, the money saved in forgiven 2021 fees has more important places to be spent than on its workers.

“The thousands of dollars that businesses have lost in this pandemic is just too much. They have to worry about making rent so they can stay at these places, and other bills they have to pay. We need the government federally and locally to step up and help the service workers directly,” she said.

Ell admits though, she’s not an expert. She says she’s not sure what the assistance or payment package should look like.

She adds even though there seems to be light at the end of the COVID-tunnel, servers, hosts and cooks still have nine months of loss to make up for and help needs to come soon.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.