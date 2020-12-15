Advertisement

Fargo City Commissioners approve temporary winter homeless sheltering and Housing Assistance Gap Funding

Fargo City Commission Meeting 12/14
Fargo City Commission Meeting 12/14(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioner unanimously approved a temporary winter homeless shelter for overflow capacity Monday.

The proposed location is at 1015 30th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Nicole Crutchfield, Director of Planning & Development, says homeless shelters in the region are full and have been since August.

She says shelters are not able to keep up with the number of people needing shelter as they follow current CDC COVID guidelines.

The hope is this new location would help relieve some of these concerns.

It is expected to be funded using emergency funding.

The commission also voted to approve additional housing assistance gap funding.

This is an additional $1 million on top of previous funding.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota officials suspend liquor license at East Grand Forks bar who defied Executive Order
The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Ryan James Woodbury, 44
Man arrested for trying to steal construction equipment in Horace
Update: Lane reopens on Interstate 94 after closure due to jackknifed semi
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday

Latest News

Man caught on camera trying to steal an ATM
Authorities need help identifying a suspected ATM thief
News - 10:00PM News Dec 14 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Dec 14 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Dec 14 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News Dec 14 - Part 3
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Dec 14
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Dec 14