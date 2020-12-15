Fargo City Commissioners approve temporary winter homeless sheltering and Housing Assistance Gap Funding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioner unanimously approved a temporary winter homeless shelter for overflow capacity Monday.

The proposed location is at 1015 30th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Nicole Crutchfield, Director of Planning & Development, says homeless shelters in the region are full and have been since August.

She says shelters are not able to keep up with the number of people needing shelter as they follow current CDC COVID guidelines.

The hope is this new location would help relieve some of these concerns.

It is expected to be funded using emergency funding.

The commission also voted to approve additional housing assistance gap funding.

This is an additional $1 million on top of previous funding.

