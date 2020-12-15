Elderly woman taken to the hospital after Becker County crash
An elderly woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Becker County.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUDUBON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Becker County on Tuesday afternoon.
89-year-old Loyse Porter hit another car while attempting to cross Highway 10 in Audubon at around 3:10 p.m.
Porter was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol does not seem to be a factor in this crash.
