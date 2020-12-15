Advertisement

Elderly woman taken to the hospital after Becker County crash

An elderly woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Becker County.
Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUDUBON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Becker County on Tuesday afternoon.

89-year-old Loyse Porter hit another car while attempting to cross Highway 10 in Audubon at around 3:10 p.m.

Porter was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol does not seem to be a factor in this crash.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Man caught on camera trying to steal an ATM
Authorities need help identifying a suspected ATM thief
COVID vaccine
First in the Red River Valley to get COVID-19 vaccine
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday

Latest News

COVID vaccine
24-hour check-in on first Valley healthcare workers to get vaccine, what’s next
News - 5:00PM News December 15 - Part 1
News - 5:00PM News December 15 - Part 1
News - 5:00PM News December 15 - Part 3
News - 5:00PM News December 15 - Part 3
News - 5:00PM News December 15 - Part 2
News - 5:00PM News December 15 - Part 2