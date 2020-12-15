Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman rescues dog from sea foam in Australia

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.

An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.

Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.

Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.

Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday
Knife wielding man gets tased multiple times before being placed under arrest
Fire and paw prints graphic.
Pet dies in Fargo apartment fire
COVID vaccine
First in the Red River Valley to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
Coronavirus
340 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in North Dakota
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
2,340 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths in Minnesota
AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays. That's down almost...
AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season