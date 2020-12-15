Authorities need help identifying a suspected ATM thief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying an individual caught on camera attempting to steal an ATM.

Around 3:42 a.m. this morning, Cass County deputies responded to the 300 block of Main St. in Arthur, ND for a burglary in progress. A male individual caused significant damage to an ATM and bank property while attempting to steal the ATM. The male placed a chain around the machine attempting to pull the machine from its secured location; he was unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office is releasing the attached photos requesting anyone who is willing to assist in identifying the responsible party, or has knowledge of the incident, to contact Detective Joe Gress @ (701) 241-5807 or gressj@casscountynd.gov.

This is an active investigation at this time, no further information is available.

