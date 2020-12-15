340 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 340 new cases of COVID-19 along with 13 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,170 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 80 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 7.53 percent.

There are now 3,230 active cases in North Dakota, with 277 patients hospitalized.

