Advertisement

340 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 340 new cases of COVID-19 along with 13 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,170 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 80 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 7.53 percent.

There are now 3,230 active cases in North Dakota, with 277 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday
Knife wielding man gets tased multiple times before being placed under arrest
Fire and paw prints graphic.
Pet dies in Fargo apartment fire
COVID vaccine
First in the Red River Valley to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

2,340 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths in Minnesota
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Duluth PD
Duluth Police Departments accepts $899,055 grant for helping those heal from addiction
Moorhead PD's Retired K9 Unit Milo passes away.
Retired Moorhead Police K9 passes away