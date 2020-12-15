2 people facing charges after suspicious persons call leads to recovery of stolen property

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On December 15 at 1 p.m. Fargo Police Officers responded to Scheels Home and Hardware at 3202 13 Avenue South for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The owner noticed two suspicious persons in a vehicle next to his and provided this information to officers.

Officers located both individuals inside Scheels Home and Hardware. They were found with concealed, unpaid items from the store, and a search of their vehicle produced the stolen items from the caller and several other stolen items. All items have been returned to their rightful owners.

A report has been completed and will be sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the consideration of charges to include, but not limited to:

• Possession of stolen property

• Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

The Fargo Police Department would like to remind members in our community to always lock your vehicle, and remove valuables from plain view. Also, please report suspicious activity to police immediately by calling dispatch at 701.451.7660.

