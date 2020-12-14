UND women’s basketball falls at Wisconsin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With a matchup finalized 48 hours before tipoff and over 2,600 bus miles traveled in the last week, the University of North Dakota (0-4) faced a home-rested Wisconsin (2-2) program in the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. Though the Fighting Hawks battled with the Badgers on the glass and in the paint, they fell at the free-throw line and off turnovers as UW won the matinee, 80-60. Melissa Leet, who went to Portage High School in Wisconsin, led UND with a season-high 13 points.

North Dakota found itself within a basket at the first quarter’s end, 15-13, thanks to its cheeky passing and space creation off the dribble against the Big Ten foe. UND’s frontcourt found the open passing lanes with Jaclyn Jarnot and Megan Zander, each dishing two assists.

UND tied the game twice in the first frame on a three-pointer by Maggie Manson and a layup by Claire Orth, but foul trouble in the period opened the door for the Badgers in the opening minute of the second quarter. The Badgers opened on an 8-0 run to build a 10-point lead and force a North Dakota timeout.

“We’ve continued to give up that big run and today we didn’t fight back like we have in previous games. We’ve got to eliminate that one run,” said Interim Head Coach Mallory Bernhard in the postgame.

With Zander back on the floor after two early fouls, the Fighting Hawks went on a 7-0 run of their own to close the gap to five points with 3:14 remaining, 35-30, but UND trailed by 11 at halftime, 41-30. Fleecs totaled seven points and seven rebounds, while Manson and Melissa Leet each scored six points. Wisconsin was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line while UND was 2-for-2 in the opening half.

“We got to keep being aggressive, keep attacking and getting ourselves to the rim and getting those looks. Those looks at the rim are what we want,” added Bernhard. “We’ve got to find a way when we’re getting attacked, to keep our hands straight up, keep moving our feet and not allow that last little bit that’s getting called for us on the foul, but find a way to draw one ourselves or just knock it on in.”

The University of North Dakota opened the second half 1-of-8 from the field as Wisconsin went on to outscore UND in the third period, 20-12, and build a 29-point lead. The Fighting Hawks clawed back after Mikayla Reinke sprung a run for UND with a three-pointer and a layup in a short series of scores.

Manson hit a pair of treys in three attempts to lead UND scorers and close the gap during the final frame. All told, North Dakota amassed 39 rebounds and were +3 on the offensive glass thanks to Fleecs’ 11-rebound performance. Zander recorded nine boards as well.

North Dakota will return to action on Wednesday night in Fargo when it takes on rival North Dakota State at the Sanford Health Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Central.

