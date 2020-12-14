South Fargo woman warns of mailbox prowlers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fresh footprints that stopped at Kim Rensch’s mailbox, as well as most of her neighbor’s boxes, left Rensch with some suspicion.

“I thought, ‘There’s something up or somebody was around,’” Rensch said..

And sure enough, her home’s security cameras caught an older looking minivan parking on her street just after one Monday morning. It happened in the 1700 block of Park Boulevard S., near Fargo South High School.

“They got out and one went that way and one went that way, and they hit just about every house in the neighborhood that we could tell,” Rensch said.

Rensch says she reported the mailbox prowlers to Fargo Police, and she says thankfully she doesn’t think anyone on her block had anything stolen.

However, she says the next neighborhood might not be so lucky.

“Who knows! They might be going to different blocks every night, especially if they’re driving. Be aware. Don’t let things sit in your mailbox overnight,” she said.

With the holiday season still in full swing, Rensch and local law enforcement remind you to check your mailbox daily.

“Especially this time of year! If someone sends you a gift card or something you’d never know,” she said.

Police also urge you to have arrangements in place for your packages and mail if you’re heading out of town as a full mailbox is a good indicator for criminals of an empty and unsecured home.

If you have any information about this incident or would like to report something similar happening in your neighborhood, you’re urged to call Fargo Police’s non-emergency number at 701-235-4493.

