Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health expects to get the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14.

The health care system says it expects to administer the first COVID-19 vaccination on Monday afternoon around 1. Frontline health care workers will be the first to get it.

According to the North Dakota and Minnesota Departments of Health, health care workers and long-term care residents are expected to be the first people to get the vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine will be needed for full effectiveness with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Both North Dakota and Minnesota are expecting tens of thousands of doses of both of the vaccines by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.