Resources available to support children during holidays in the midst of pandemic

“Parents Lead” offers creative ideas on how to create new family traditions that will last...
“Parents Lead” offers creative ideas on how to create new family traditions that will last beyond the pandemic and connect loved ones during the holidays.(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are resources available to support children during the holidays in the midst of the pandemic.

“Parents Lead” offers creative ideas on how to create new family traditions that will last beyond the pandemic and connect loved ones during the holidays. There are also conversation starters to help adults talk with children about setting safe and practical expectations around holiday events.

