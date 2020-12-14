Pet dies in Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in a south Fargo apartment that killed the renter’s pet cat.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 in the 2500 block of Villa Drive.

Fire crews put out a fire in a first floor unit and kept it from spreading to other homes. The unit fire crews responded to is heavily damaged and authorities found a cat died from the fire.

The person living in the apartment is no longer able to stay there, but everyone else was allowed back in.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.