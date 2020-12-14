Advertisement

Pet dies in Fargo apartment fire

Fire and paw prints graphic.
Dec. 14, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in a south Fargo apartment that killed the renter’s pet cat.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 in the 2500 block of Villa Drive.

Fire crews put out a fire in a first floor unit and kept it from spreading to other homes. The unit fire crews responded to is heavily damaged and authorities found a cat died from the fire.

The person living in the apartment is no longer able to stay there, but everyone else was allowed back in.

