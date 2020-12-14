Advertisement

North Dakota Electors meeting on Monday

North Dakota Electors meeting on Monday(Valley News Live)
Dec. 14, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The meeting of the North Dakota Electors to the Electoral College is scheduled for Monday, December 14, at 1:00 p.m.

It will be held in the Capitol’s Prairie Room, which is located on the second floor of the tower.

The meeting will be available for live viewing. The link will be on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.nd.gov.

Governor Doug Burgum will be chairman for the meeting. Secretary of State Al Jaeger will administer the voting.

The Electors are Sandy Boehler, Fargo; Robert Wefald, Bismarck; and John Trandem, Reiles Acres; who replaced Senator Ray Holmberg who recused himself because of COVID-19 quarantine.

