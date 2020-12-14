Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bars and Restaurants across the country are looking for ways to keep their businesses alive amid restrictions put into place during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In Minnesota, all dine-in service indoors has been suspended, meaning that they can only offer takeout or delivery services. However, one bar in Central Minnesota has found a way to keep their customers on scene. The Pirate’s Den in Verndale Minnesota has set up ice-houses outside of the restaurant and allowing guests to reserve tables inside.

“We put it out on Facebook early last week and we were inundated with reservations immediately.” said owner Brian Hagan.

Guests can reserve an ice house for half-hour blocks and eat there. There are heaters inside and the houses are insulated to protect them from the winter conditions.

“It’s got ‘thinsulate’ insulation between the canvases and we have a little buddy heater, an electric low-cost heater.” said Hagan, explaining how they keep the Ice Houses comfortable. “Heats them up perfectly. Very comfortable.”

Hagen says that the reception has been warm for this unique dining experience.

“It’s an innovative and creative way just to make ends meet until this crazy year is over with and we move on to bigger and better things.” said Hagan.

The restaurant also announced that they would be taking ice-house reservations again this weekend.

