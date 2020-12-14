Mayor Bochenski Extends Alcohol & Food Licenses

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Mayor, Brandon Bochenski, issued an executive order extending existing alcohol and food establishment licenses through December 31, 2021. In a move much like the one the Farrgo City Commission is considering, extending these licenses will mean that these establishments will not have to pay 2021 license fees, helping to offset the challenges they’ve faced to their revenues.

“We considered this action back in November in conjunction with the early closure and 50% capacity requirements enacted. At that time we decided to extend the licenses through March - effectively waiving 25% of the license fees,” said Mayor Bochenski.

“Since the Governor extended his 10:00 pm closure and 50% capacity requirement on bars and restaurants into January, offsetting some of the burden on our license holders is reasonable and prudent at this time. While other states are in conflict with their businesses, Grand Forks strives to continually work proactively with our business community. We would like to thank Governor Burgum and the North Dakota Emergency Commission for their continued support of local decision making and the resources the state has provided,” said Mayor Bochenski.

