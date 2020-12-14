Advertisement

Mayor Bochenski Extends Alcohol & Food Licenses

Grand Forks City Council
Grand Forks City Council(KVLY)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Mayor, Brandon Bochenski, issued an executive order extending existing alcohol and food establishment licenses through December 31, 2021. In a move much like the one the Farrgo City Commission is considering, extending these licenses will mean that these establishments will not have to pay 2021 license fees, helping to offset the challenges they’ve faced to their revenues.

“We considered this action back in November in conjunction with the early closure and 50% capacity requirements enacted. At that time we decided to extend the licenses through March - effectively waiving 25% of the license fees,” said Mayor Bochenski.

“Since the Governor extended his 10:00 pm closure and 50% capacity requirement on bars and restaurants into January, offsetting some of the burden on our license holders is reasonable and prudent at this time. While other states are in conflict with their businesses, Grand Forks strives to continually work proactively with our business community. We would like to thank Governor Burgum and the North Dakota Emergency Commission for their continued support of local decision making and the resources the state has provided,” said Mayor Bochenski.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota officials suspend liquor license at East Grand Forks bar who defied Executive Order
Ryan James Woodbury, 44
Man arrested for trying to steal construction equipment in Horace
The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Update: Lane reopens on Interstate 94 after closure due to jackknifed semi
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday

Latest News

Fargo Mayor
Comm. Gehrig, Recall Mayor’s Emergency Powers
Sen. Kevin Cramer reacts to the passing of Justice Ginsburg
Sen. Cramer, COVID Relief Bill And Vaccine
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso prepares for COVID-19 vaccine storage and administration
COVID Vaccine Complications
TX Lawsuit Backed By ND AG