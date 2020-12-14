Knife wielding man gets tased multiple times before being placed under arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On December 12, 2020, at approximately 10:09 pm., the Jamestown Police Department was dispatched to a 911 hang up call at 408 Business Loop West (Two Rivers Inn West Motel). Dispatch attempted to call the phone number back and the individual who answered the phone reported it to have been a misdial. Officers responded to verify there was no emergency. It was determined the individuals involved were in a relationship and were having an argument, but no physical violence occurred. It was determined no crime had been committed, at that time. Officers left the location.

Approximately 32 minutes later, the Jamestown Police Department was dispatched back to 408 Business Loop West (Two Rivers Inn West Motel) to investigate a report of a Domestic Assault that had just occurred. The female victim called 911 to report she had just been punched in the face by a male suspect, with who she is in a domestic relationship with and the phone call was abruptly disconnected. It was determined the individuals involved in this incident were the same individuals involved in the earlier incident. Officers responded to the location.

Upon arrival, Officers contacted a male suspect, who opened the door to the lobby area of the motel, which he is living in. The male suspect was asked to step into the motel office, but he refused and attempted to close the door on officers. Due to exigent circumstances, Officers stopped the door from being closed as the male turned and began running to a side door. Officers attempted to stop the suspect. He turned around as he reached the side door and presented a large kitchen knife toward Officers.

After displaying the knife, the male tripped over the doorway and fell, landing outside on the pavement of the parking lot. The knife became dislodged from his hand. An officer attempted to retrieve the knife, but the suspect was able to roll over and gain control of it again. Officers gave the male suspect commands to drop the knife or he would be tased. The suspect refused to comply with those commands. After several additional commands to drop the knife were given, the suspect told the officers they would have to shoot him and he attempted to get up from the ground. An Officer successfully deployed his Taser, but the knife could not be taken from the male suspect. The suspect was given additional commands to drop the knife but refused and attempted to get off the ground a second time. An Officer successfully Tased the suspect a second time, which caused the knife to become loose in the suspect’s hand. Officers were able to gain control over the knife and the male was taken into custody.

The male suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Daniel Edwin Kostecky of Jamestown. Kostecky was arrested on suspicion of Simple Assault (Domestic Violence) and Terrorizing. He was initially transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and later transported to another facility for further evaluation. Formal Charges are pending with the Stutsman County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.