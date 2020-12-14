Grand Forks Mayor proclaims “Light the Town Green Week”

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski issued a proclamation making this week “Light the Town Green Week” to honor front-line workers as the community continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of “Light the Town Green Week”, the lights on the Alerus Center and Sorlie Bridge will be lit green in emblem of the community’s predominant identifying color to show support for front line workers.

On December 20th, a parade will go from the Ralph Engelstad Arena, Altru Hospital, and then end at the Alerus Center with a fireworks display. It’ll start at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.