Fargo commissioners requesting forgiveness of 2021 fees, property taxes for bars and restaurants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An agenda for tonight’s City of Fargo Commission meeting shows commissioners will be requesting forgiveness of fees and property taxes for bars and restaurants in 2021 due to the financial hardships from COVID-19.

Tonight’s agenda states Commissioner Dave Piepkorn will be requesting that 2021 Liquor License Renewal fees will be waived.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig is expected to request to ‘immediately forgive the utility fees for bars and restaurants,’ as well as request for next year’s property taxes for bars and restaurants be forgiven.

Gehrig is also expected to request the City of Fargo to end their Emergency Declaration for COVID-19.

Tonight's meeting starts at 5 p.m.

